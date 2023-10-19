ICC World Cup: Mathews set to replace injured Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka's young pacer Matheesa Pathirana has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

Business Standard understands that former captain Angelo Mathews will replace Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad. The Sri Lanka board is expected to make an official announcement in due course.

In a statement on its social media handle X, formerly known as Twitter, Sri Lanka Cricket announced that selectors had called senior batter Angelo Mathews and pacer Dushmantha Chameera as travelling reserves.





Also Read: IND vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Centurion Kohli finishes it in style Mathews would bring much-needed stability to the Sri Lanka middle order. 35-year-old Mathews has played 221 one-day matches. He returned to the Lankan squad after a break of two years in March 2023 in an ODI series against New Zealand. However, 36-year-old Mathews was dropped from the Sri Lanka ODI team after he scored only 12 runs against Afghanistan at home during the 1st ODI in the 3-match series in June earlier this year.

He has scored 5865 runs at an average of 41.01. He has hit three centuries and 40 half-centuries in 50-over cricket, with 139 not out being his highest individual score.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that Chameera might replace Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad, given was hit on the helmet during the game against Australia.

Pathirana injury

Pathirana suffered a shoulder injury during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match, played on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pathirana, who bowled brilliantly for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, failed to take the form to 50-over cricket. The 20-year-old pacer was sent for a leatherhunt in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He leaked 95 runs in 10 overs against South Africa while gave away 90 runs in nine overs versus Pakistan. He managed to take only one wicket in the quadrennial event.

After losing their first three matches in ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka will play next against the Netherlands at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 21