SA vs BAN: Quinton de Kock records highest score in India in World Cups

Quinton de Kock on his way to 174 against Bangladesh in ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede, demolishesd several records which also included the highest individual score on Indian soil in World Cup history

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Quinton de Kock was on a roll on Tuesday, October 24, against Bangladesh. Playing in his 150th ODI match, he amassed 174 off just 140 balls to guide his team to yet another 350-plus total in the ICC World Cup 2023. He and the Proteas smashed many other records at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Highest Individual Score on Indian Soil in World Cup History

De Kock’s 174 is now the highest individual score on Indian soil in World Cup history. He surpassed David Warner’s 163, which the Aussie had scored just a few days ago against Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20. Earlier, Warner had gone past Andrew Strauss, who had scored 158 in the 2011 World Cup. 

Top Five World Cup Scores on Indian Soil

Four of the top five highest individual scores on Indian soild have come in this edition. 

Player Country Score Ground Opposition Year
           
Quinton de Kock South Africa 174 Mumbai Bangladesh 2023
David Warner Australia 163 Australia Pakistan 2023
Andrew Strauss England 158 Bengaluru India 2011
Devon Conway New Zealand 152* Ahmedabad England 2023
Dwaid Malan England 140 Dharamsala Bangladesh 2023

Most 350-Plus Totals in World Cups

The score of 382/5 by the Proteas is now their eighth 350-plus score in World Cup history. This is the most by any team. Not only that, with this, South Africa also became the first team to register three 350-plus scores in a single World Cup edition.

8 - South Africa
7 - Australia
4 - India

Most Centuries for South Africa in a Single World Cup Edition

With his third century in only five matches, Quinton de Kock went past AB de Villiers for the most centuries in a single edition by a South Africa batter. De Villiers had hit two in 2015.

Most 150-Plus Scores by Wicket-Keepers in ODIs

With this knock, 30-year-old de Kock became the only designated wicket-keeper with three 150-plus scores in ODIs. He went past Adam Gilchrist and Jos Buttler on the list. They both have two 150-plus scores in ODIs. Among the Proteas batters, only Hashim Amla (4) now has more 150-plus scores than de Kock.

Second-Highest Score for South Africa in the World Cup

De Kock, who announced ahead of the start of the World Cup that this would be his last hurrah in 50-overs cricket, now also has the second-highest score by a Proteas batter in World Cup history. He is only behind Gary Kirsten’s unbeaten 188 against UAE, which was scored in Rawalpindi during the 1996 World Cup.

188* - Gary Kirsten vs UAE, Rawalpindi, 1996
174 - Quinton de Kock vs BAN, Mumbai WS, 2023
162* - AB de Villiers vs WI, Sydney, 2015
161 - Andrew Hudson vs NED, Rawalpindi, 1996
159 - Hashim Amla vs IRE, Canberra, 2015
Topics : Quinton de Kock ICC ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa cricket team Bangladesh cricket team cricket world cup David Warner BS Web Reports Wankhede Stadium Ahmedabad Bengaluru Dharamsala ODI England cricket team Australia cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

