SA vs BAN: Quinton de Kock records highest score in India in World Cups

Quinton de Kock was on a roll on Tuesday, October 24, against Bangladesh. Playing in his 150th ODI match, he amassed 174 off just 140 balls to guide his team to yet another 350-plus total in the ICC World Cup 2023. He and the Proteas smashed many other records at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Highest Individual Score on Indian Soil in World Cup History

De Kock’s 174 is now the highest individual score on Indian soil in World Cup history. He surpassed David Warner’s 163, which the Aussie had scored just a few days ago against Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20. Earlier, Warner had gone past Andrew Strauss, who had scored 158 in the 2011 World Cup.

Top Five World Cup Scores on Indian Soil



Four of the top five highest individual scores on Indian soild have come in this edition.

Player Country Score Ground Opposition Year Quinton de Kock South Africa 174 Mumbai Bangladesh 2023 David Warner Australia 163 Australia Pakistan 2023 Andrew Strauss England 158 Bengaluru India 2011 Devon Conway New Zealand 152* Ahmedabad England 2023 Dwaid Malan England 140 Dharamsala Bangladesh 2023

Most 350-Plus Totals in World Cups

The score of 382/5 by the Proteas is now their eighth 350-plus score in World Cup history. This is the most by any team. Not only that, with this, South Africa also became the first team to register three 350-plus scores in a single World Cup edition.

8 - South Africa

7 - Australia

4 - India

Most Centuries for South Africa in a Single World Cup Edition

With his third century in only five matches, Quinton de Kock went past AB de Villiers for the most centuries in a single edition by a South Africa batter. De Villiers had hit two in 2015.

Most 150-Plus Scores by Wicket-Keepers in ODIs

With this knock, 30-year-old de Kock became the only designated wicket-keeper with three 150-plus scores in ODIs. He went past Adam Gilchrist and Jos Buttler on the list. They both have two 150-plus scores in ODIs. Among the Proteas batters, only Hashim Amla (4) now has more 150-plus scores than de Kock.

Also Read South African keeper-batsman de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and live streaming SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 3 quick wickets for Proteas Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and streaming World Cup 2023: Here's what Mitchell Marsh said on Delhi's air quality ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan? World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow World Cup: 'They eat 8kg mutton..'- Akram rips into Pakistan cricket team SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 3 quick wickets for Proteas

Second-Highest Score for South Africa in the World Cup

De Kock, who announced ahead of the start of the World Cup that this would be his last hurrah in 50-overs cricket, now also has the second-highest score by a Proteas batter in World Cup history. He is only behind Gary Kirsten’s unbeaten 188 against UAE, which was scored in Rawalpindi during the 1996 World Cup.

188* - Gary Kirsten vs UAE, Rawalpindi, 1996

174 - Quinton de Kock vs BAN, Mumbai WS, 2023

162* - AB de Villiers vs WI, Sydney, 2015

161 - Andrew Hudson vs NED, Rawalpindi, 1996

159 - Hashim Amla vs IRE, Canberra, 2015