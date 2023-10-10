



Also Read: India will be playing Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2023. It is the same ground where South Africa recorded the highest-ever One Day International (ODI) World Cup total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on October 7, 2023. India batting coach Vikram Rathore said that the Indian team is still to figure out if the wicket on which India and Afghanistan will play will be as batting-friendly as the wicket used in the South Africa-Sri Lanka match.Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

“We’ve just arrived. The captain and coach are there. I think they'll look at the wicket, they'll assess the surface and then decide. I haven't been involved; we haven't had any discussion on that yet,” Rathore said in a press conference ahead of India’s training session in Delhi. He was asked about his opinion of the wicket.

Rathore on Ishan Kishan Opening the Innings

The Indian batting coach was also asked if the change in Ishan Kishan’s position (from middle order in the Asia Cup to opening at the World Cup) has had an impact on his poor outing against Australia. Answering this, the 54-year-old said that Ishan has always been an opener and understands the situation too well to be overcome by it on a big stage.

“He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team. We knew that he could bat at the top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. No specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow,” Rathore added.

India beat Australia in their opening encounter, while Afghanistan were beaten by Bangladesh in their first game.