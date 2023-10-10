close
World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India still figuring out Delhi pitch conditions

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathore said that they are not sure if the match against Afghanistan will also be on a wicket which will produce 700 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi

Vikram Rathore, India batting coach during a press coneference before the IND vs AFG match in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
India will be playing Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2023. It is the same ground where South Africa recorded the highest-ever One Day International (ODI) World Cup total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on October 7, 2023. India batting coach Vikram Rathore said that the Indian team is still to figure out if the wicket on which India and Afghanistan will play will be as batting-friendly as the wicket used in the South Africa-Sri Lanka match.

“We’ve just arrived. The captain and coach are there. I think they'll look at the wicket, they'll assess the surface and then decide. I haven't been involved; we haven't had any discussion on that yet,” Rathore said in a press conference ahead of India’s training session in Delhi. He was asked about his opinion of the wicket.

Rathore on Ishan Kishan Opening the Innings

The Indian batting coach was also asked if the change in Ishan Kishan’s position (from middle order in the Asia Cup to opening at the World Cup) has had an impact on his poor outing against Australia. Answering this, the 54-year-old said that Ishan has always been an opener and understands the situation too well to be overcome by it on a big stage.

“He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team. We knew that he could bat at the top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. No specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow,” Rathore added.

India beat Australia in their opening encounter, while Afghanistan were beaten by Bangladesh in their first game.

Topics : Shubman Gill ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team India vs Afghanistan Ishan Kishan BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon