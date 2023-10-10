World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Not threatened by Indian spinners says, Shahidi





Also Read: Indian spinners performed exceptionally well against Australia to dismantle their middle order, setting the stage for the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to chase a comparatively easier total of 200. However, according to Afghanistan's skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, they pose no threat. Shahidi remarked that his batters routinely face better spinners like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in net sessions.Also Read: World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India still figuring out Delhi pitch conditions

"Do you want me to share that with you?" Shahidi responded when a reporter questioned his preparedness to face Indian spinners in the match between the two countries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 11 October 2023.





Also Read: Answering the question during the pre-match press conference, Shahidi elaborated, "Yes, we face better spinners during our net sessions. If you consider the likes of Rashid, Nabi, Noor and Mujeeb, we practise against them every day. Hence, I believe our team is quite adept at playing spin bowling."Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

However, Afghanistan faced difficulty against Bangladesh's spin attack as both Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets apiece to skittle the Afghans out for a paltry 156. Shahidi, who was himself dismissed by a spinner in that match, stated that one game does not define the capabilities of their batting unit.

"In that match, we did struggle, but you can't assess our skill level based on a single game. That match is behind us now, and we are confident that we can play spinners effectively. We will aim to improve in every department in the coming games," added the 29-year-old Afghan captain.