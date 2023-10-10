close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Not threatened by Indian spinners says, Shahidi

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said that Indian spinners are no worry for the Afghan batters who play quality spin of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad in the nets

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan skipper said they are not threatened by Indian spinners ahead of their World Cup match against hosts India. Photo: ICC

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan skipper said they are not threatened by Indian spinners ahead of their World Cup match against hosts India. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian spinners performed exceptionally well against Australia to dismantle their middle order, setting the stage for the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to chase a comparatively easier total of 200. However, according to Afghanistan's skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, they pose no threat. Shahidi remarked that his batters routinely face better spinners like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in net sessions.

Also Read: World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India still figuring out Delhi pitch conditions

"Do you want me to share that with you?" Shahidi responded when a reporter questioned his preparedness to face Indian spinners in the match between the two countries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 11 October 2023.

Answering the question during the pre-match press conference, Shahidi elaborated, "Yes, we face better spinners during our net sessions. If you consider the likes of Rashid, Nabi, Noor and Mujeeb, we practise against them every day. Hence, I believe our team is quite adept at playing spin bowling."

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

However, Afghanistan faced difficulty against Bangladesh's spin attack as both Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets apiece to skittle the Afghans out for a paltry 156. Shahidi, who was himself dismissed by a spinner in that match, stated that one game does not define the capabilities of their batting unit.

"In that match, we did struggle, but you can't assess our skill level based on a single game. That match is behind us now, and we are confident that we can play spinners effectively. We will aim to improve in every department in the coming games," added the 29-year-old Afghan captain.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG Highlights: Tigers start with big win

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India still figuring out Delhi pitch conditions

Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

Gill discharged from hospital, remains doubtful for match with Pakistan

PAK vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Rizwan key as Shafique falls

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team India vs Afghanistan cricket world cup BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon