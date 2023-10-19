World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya won't bowl and field in this match

India ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured while bowling his first over of the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Playing his fourth ICC World Cup match in a row, the 30-year-old tried to stop the ball when Litton Das hit a straight drive which eventually went for a four. Pandya had stretched his right foot but was not able to get to the ball. Instead, he got injured and walked off the field limping.

Virat Kohli bowls

As Pandya walked off the file after bowling just three balls, Virat Kohli was called on by Indian captain Rohit Sharma to complete the over. Kohli conceded just two runs and the over went for 10 runs in total.

Bangladesh off to a flyer

Bangladesh got off to a flying start courtesy of a 93-run stand between openers Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Both reached their individual fifties. While Das was still batting at the time of publishing this copy, Hasan was trapped leg-before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav for 51.



Ravindra Jadeja got the second wicket of stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mohammed Siraj got the third wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who literally gifted it to him by playing a ball outside leg and edging it to KL Rahul who took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps.