close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya won't bowl and field in this match

Hardik Pandya was injured while bowling, and won't be able to bowl and field against Bangladesh in the ongoing match ICC World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune

Hardik Pandya during a practice session before India's first T20I against New Zealand. Photo: @BCCI

Hardik Pandya injured against Bangladesh during ICC World Cup 2023. File Photo: @BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya got injured while bowling his first over of the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, 2023. 

Playing his fourth ICC World Cup match in a row, the 30-year-old tried to stop the ball when Litton Das hit a straight drive which eventually went for a four. Pandya had stretched his right foot but was not able to get to the ball. Instead, he got injured and walked off the field limping. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Virat Kohli bowls

As Pandya walked off the file after bowling just three balls, Virat Kohli was called on by Indian captain Rohit Sharma to complete the over. Kohli conceded just two runs and the over went for 10 runs in total. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Bangladesh off to a flyer 

Bangladesh got off to a flying start courtesy of a 93-run stand between openers Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Both reached their individual fifties. While Das was still batting at the time of publishing this copy, Hasan was trapped leg-before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav for 51. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Ravindra Jadeja got the second wicket of stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mohammed Siraj got the third wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who literally gifted it to him by playing a ball outside leg and edging it to KL Rahul who took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN Highlights: Malan, Topley shine in Engalnd win

NZ vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kane back, Kiwis continue winning run

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: India will be tough to beat, says Santner

World Cup 2023, AUS vs PAK preview: Bengaluru to witness fight for survival

World Cup 2023: We nullified Rashid's threat says, New Zealand's Phillips

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Siraj removes Mehidy Miraz

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gets 3 overspeeding challans on way to Pune

Topics : Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Liton Das

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon