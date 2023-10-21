World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: I disagree, says Dravid on ICC pitch ratings

Rahul Dravid lambasted the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s rating of the two pitches involving India’s matches against Australia and Pakistan. He said that only because on those pitches it was not easy to hit sixes and fours and it demanded greater skills from the batters, they cannot be termed average.





Also Read: “I will respectfully disagree with the average rating given for those two wickets. I think they were good wickets. If you only want to see 350 games and rate only those wickets as good, then I disagree with that. I think you have to see different skills on display as well,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, October 21, 2023.Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

“It's not about if we wanted to see only 4’s and 6s being hit, then we have T20 wickets as well, where, honestly, in Delhi or Pune, probably 350-plus wickets. Only those are good wickets, so why are the bowlers here? Why have spinners at all, for that matter? If you all want spinners to come in and bowl 10 - 60 and go, you can watch fours and sixes, and one ball spins or two balls spin and you rate that as average,” the Indian coach added.





Also Read:



Why did Rahul Dravid disagree with ICC's pitch rating? Former West Indies captain Richie Richardson, the match referee during the India vs Australia match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Pycroft, the match referee during the India vs Pakistan match at Ahmedabad rated the wickets as average.Also Read: World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Hard to replace him, says Dravid on Hardik Pandya

Reasoning as to why he disagrees with the match referees’ rating of the wickets, Dravid said, “I think we should see all skills on display, the ability to rotate strike through the middle. See the quality of watching Jadeja bowl Santner bowl Zampa bowl or watching Kane Williamson rotate the strike through the middle, and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul the way they batted against Australia. Those are skills as well. Those also need to come out and be shown and be displayed.”

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here



Dravid said that rotating the strike was not difficult in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) or Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) and that’s why they have been rated good. Dravid said that rotating the strike was not difficult in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) or Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) and that’s why they have been rated good.

Also Read Ashwin reveals Dravid's chat with bartender on Bairstow's dismissal WATCH: Here's what Rahul Dravid said on IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup 2023 Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul to miss India vs Pakistan game - Rahul Dravid Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Hard to replace him, says Dravid on Hardik Pandya Sadeera nullifies Sybrand's gritty 70 to give Lanka its 1st win in CWC 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game World Cup 2023: Winless Sri Lankans desperate against unpredictable Dutch

Giving an example of how it was difficult to bat in Australia, he said, “I give you an example. I mean, we were, So I don't know what the rating was for those wickets, but we played the T20 World Cup in Australia. In Perth, we played a game 138 plays 138. India plays South Africa, seaming and swinging all over the place. That's a T20 game. I don't know what rating was given to that. I hope - maybe I hope that was rated average as well.”



Finally suggesting that he likes challenging wickets, Dravid said, “World T20 final Pakistan plays England again 130 scored in a T20 game. I am not complaining about that. I think it is good, it is great. That wicket at Perth was good. It challenged different skills. It brought different skills out on display. And I am saying this even though we have lost those games. So that is no problem with that. Sometimes wickets will turn a bit, sometimes they will seam a bit, they will swing a bit, they will bounce a bit. All we want to see is sixes and fours being hit in 350 scores as good wickets, then I disagree.”