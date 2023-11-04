close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Haris Rauf enters record books for wrong reasons

Haris Rauf had a bitter-sweet ICC Cricket World Cup outing against New Zealand, as he reached a career milestone of 150 international wickets but also entered the record books for the wrong reasons

Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team

Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PTI

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf had a bitter-sweet ICC Cricket World Cup outing against New Zealand, as he reached a career milestone of 150 international wickets but also entered the record books for the wrong reasons.
In what was a must-win match against the Kiwis, Rauf took one wicket for 85 runs in 10 overs at an economy rate of 8.5.
He claimed the wicket of batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.
In 99 matches, Rauf now has 150 international wickets at an average of over 24 and a strike rate of 21.31, with his best bowling figures reading 5/18.
The speedster has one Test wicket in one match, 66 ODI scalps in 36 matches at an average of 26.63 with best figures of 5/18. In T20Is, his preferred format, Rauf has 83 wickets in 62 matches at an average of 21.71, with the best figures of 4/18.
Rauf's 1/85 against the Kiwis is also the second-most expensive spell by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup history, with Shaheen Afridi at the top after a wicketless spell on Saturday in which he gave away 90 runs.
Rauf has also conceded 16 sixes in this World Cup, most by a bowler in a single edition of the tournament. This record was previously held by Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara (15 in 2015).
Rauf is having a nightmarish World Cup so far. Though he is the joint fifth highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps in eight matches, his bowling average has shot up to 36.07 and strike rate to 31.84. His best bowling figures are 3/43.
Though he has wickets in hand, he has been smashed around the park and wickets have been less frequent than previously for a bowler of his calibre.
With their hopes of semifinal qualification literally hanging by a thread, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.
With three wins and four losses, Pakistan is currently in the sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. A do-oir-die clash for Pakistan, the match is also crucial for the Kiwis as a win will virtually secure them a place in the top-four.
Riding on Rachin Ravindra's spectacular third WC ton (108 in 94 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and skipper Kane Williamson's (95 in 79 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes), New Zealand raced to its highest-ever World Cup total of 401/6.

Also Read

Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

Pakistan call up backups for injured pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf's 5-18 dismisses Afghanistan for 59, Pakistan earn big ODI win

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

Kohli at 35: Journey to top started at Garden of Eden 14 summers ago

World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Preview: Unbeaten India face formidable Proteas

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka cancel training in "severely" polluted Delhi

World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: Dravid feels pacers have overshadowed Jadeja

World Cup 2023: Team needs to learn a few lessons feel Kane Williamson

Middle order batters Glenn Phillips (41 in 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Mark Chapman (39 in 27 balls with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (29 in 18 balls with four boundaries and a six) scored aggressively at the back-end to help New Zeraland set a humongous target for Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon