close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya will most likely miss India's matches against England and Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29

Hardik Pandya injury news

Hardik Pandya injury news

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hardik Pandya, who missed India’s match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023, will also miss the England game in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Pandya, who suffered an injury in India vs Bangladesh clash in Pune earlier last week is undergoing treatment for his ankle issue. He could further miss the match against Sri Lanka too. 

Citing sources, PTI said, “Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to sit out of India's next two World Cup matches as he is yet to recover from the ankle injury that rendered him out of action last week.”

Pandya had slipped in his follow-through while playing against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 and missed the clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

The Bardoa player had reported to National Cricket Academy on Monday in Bengaluru for injury management.

Also Read: Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup

"Hardik is still under medication. While the swelling on his left ankle has subsided considerably, he will start bowling only toward the weekend. Right now, important is to give him time to recover," an NCA source told PTI.

Since India are in a very strong position to make the semifinals, having won all five matches so far, Pandya could easily be rested for the next two matches which will allow him a complete recovery before the knock-outs.

"Pandya has suffered a bad sprain but fortunately not a fracture. The BCCI medical team wants to take maximum precautions. He is likely to miss the next two to three matches. The team wants him fully fit for the knock-out stage," added a BCCI source.

India next play against defending champions England on October 29 in Lucknow and take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow

Pandya's absence had created space for Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI against New Zealand.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup

World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Preview: Resurgent Aussies face tenacious Dutch

AUS vs NED LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 Updates: Marsh out, Warner strong

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail


With PTI inputs

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Hardik Pandya India vs England India cricket team England cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup Lucknow BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon