World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya to miss India matches vs England, Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya, who missed India’s match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 , will also miss the England game in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Pandya, who suffered an injury in India vs Bangladesh clash in Pune earlier last week is undergoing treatment for his ankle issue. He could further miss the match against Sri Lanka too.

Citing sources, PTI said, “Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to sit out of India's next two World Cup matches as he is yet to recover from the ankle injury that rendered him out of action last week.”

Pandya had slipped in his follow-through while playing against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 and missed the clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.





Also Read: Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup The Bardoa player had reported to National Cricket Academy on Monday in Bengaluru for injury management.

"Hardik is still under medication. While the swelling on his left ankle has subsided considerably, he will start bowling only toward the weekend. Right now, important is to give him time to recover," an NCA source told PTI.

Since India are in a very strong position to make the semifinals, having won all five matches so far, Pandya could easily be rested for the next two matches which will allow him a complete recovery before the knock-outs.

"Pandya has suffered a bad sprain but fortunately not a fracture. The BCCI medical team wants to take maximum precautions. He is likely to miss the next two to three matches. The team wants him fully fit for the knock-out stage," added a BCCI source.





Also Read: World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow India next play against defending champions England on October 29 in Lucknow and take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.

Pandya's absence had created space for Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI against New Zealand.

Also Read Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya taken for scans after foot injury England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat Watch: Team India support staff goes to trekking to Triund amidst World Cup World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Preview: Resurgent Aussies face tenacious Dutch AUS vs NED LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 Updates: Marsh out, Warner strong World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

With PTI inputs