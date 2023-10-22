"I think dew is a massive factor here in Dharamsala. I think we turned up at 5 o'clock last night, and there was some dew starting to form," Tom Latham said in a pre-match press conference on the eve of the India vs New Zealand match.





Dravid echoed Latham's sentiments, saying, "Dew factor is important. The temperature is cold so there will be dew. But you can't think much about it. Of course, you can make tactics and strategies according to that, but you have no guarantee that you will win the toss."

What are the plans to counter dew?





Talking about the plans to counter the dew factor, Latham said, "For us, trying to work out what the best way is, for us moving forward into the game, whether it be a bat or ball first."





Dravid, on his part said, "We have seen that the Netherlands defended against South Africa. So, it's not like you can't defend. If you have to bowl in dew, then you have to make a few more runs. You have to play positively and give yourself a cushion. The toss is not in our hands. We don't know if we'll bat or bowl. You should have the belief that whatever the situation is, we'll try our best to win the match."

Tim Southee is available for selection

Latham, 31, also confirmed that Kane Williamson is still nursing his injury while Tim Southee was available for selection. “Kane’s obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It's a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed, he'll be available for later on in the tournament. And in regards to Tim, he's available for selection,” he said.