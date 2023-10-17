close
Sensex (0.50%)
66497.12 + 330.19
Nifty (0.49%)
19828.05 + 96.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.96%)
6030.40 + 57.15
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
40818.10 + 227.45
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
44462.25 + 236.35
Heatmap

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

There is a prediction of thunderstorms at 2 PM IST, with a forecast of scattered rainfall throughout the day, according to Accuweather.com.

HPCA Stadium Dharamsala

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rain is likely to play spoilsport today in Dharamsala as South Africa are set to clash with the Netherlands at HPCA Stadium. The weather conditions in North India have changed since yesterday due to fresh snowfall in the higher ridges of hilly areas. South Africa started their World Cup campaign in flying colours. The Proteas already have beaten Sri Lanka and Australia, and the Netherlands game could be a cakewalk. If they beat the Netherlands, South Africa will jump to the spot at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table.

However, there is a prediction of thunderstorms at 2 PM IST, with a forecast of scattered rainfall throughout the day, according to Accuweather.com.

The outfield of HPCA stadium has been underscanner and it remains to be seen whether it will be safe for fielder or not.

South Africa vs Netherlands live toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 India 3 3 0 0 0 1.821 6
2 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 1.604 6
3 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 2.36 4
4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4
5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2
6 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 -0.652 2
7 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2
8 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2
9 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0
10 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0
 

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 India 3 3 0 0 0 1.821 6
2 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 1.604 6
3 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 2.36 4
4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4
5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2
6 Afghanistan 3 1 2 0 0 -0.652 2
7 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2
8 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2
9 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0
10 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0
 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler not happy with Dharamsala's outfield

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: I had a bit of back spasm - Adam Zampa

World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after AUS vs SL match

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup, IND vs PAK: Akram lashes out at Arthur for 'BCCI event' remark

It's not just cricket: Trott reveals AFG's motivation after historic win

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Dharamsala ODI South Africa cricket team Netherlands weather forecasts weather forecast

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon