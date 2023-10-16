close
World Cup, IND vs PAK: Akram lashes out at Arthur for 'BCCI event' remark

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram rips into Mickey Arthur's ' BCCI event' remark and asks the coach to reveal his strategy for tackling Kuldeep Yadav during the IND-PAK game

Wasim Akram on Pakistan coach after IND vs PAK match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Wasim Akram on Pakistan coach after IND vs PAK match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
The India vs Pakistan game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is done and dusted, but the marquee game talks are still doing the rounds. Pakistan legendary pacer Wasim Akram has lashed out at coach Mickey Arthur after Men In Green lost the match in the loop-sided affair. Check AUS vs SL Live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

In the post-match press conference, Arthur said the IND vs PAK game was a BCCI event. And now 'Dil Dil Pakistan' was played during the course of the match despite the game being played in the World Cup.

Akram took note of Arthur's comments and lambasted them, saying, ' Bhaiya hame ye batao aap logo ne kya plan kiya tha? (Brother, tell me what was the plan?) Kuldeep Yadav ko kaese khelna hai? (How did you prepare to play Kuldeep Yadav?) That's what we want to hear. Not this random stuff. You think you can get away with this. No, you can't, unfortunately,"

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Pakistan succumbed to India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja before the pacers joined the party to bundle out Babar Azam's men for a mere 191. At one point of time, Pakistan were cruising at 154-2 but lost wickets in heaps. Chasing the paltry total, Rohit Sharma made mockery of Pakistan's famed bowling line up as India chased down the target inside 31 overs. 

Not only Akram but also former Pakistani player Moin Khan questioned Arthur's strategy and said the coach only wanted to divert the attention. 

In a show on A Sports, Moin said: " (He) diverting attention. A lot of people are disheartened and you're making them emotional. I think he should discuss what is his job as a professional rather than showing a new path. As a coach, he shouldn't have said that."

"We should praise them (BCCI or making the most of the home crowd). Hamare yahan event ho so ham bhi isi tarah utilize karen. (If we host such events, we should also utilize them). We should learn from them."

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

