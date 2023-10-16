India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

Afghanistan's 69-run victory over defending champions England in Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has become one of the greatest victories by a lowly team. This is the Afghans' first victory in the World Cup after 2015 when they defeated Scotland by just one run. Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, feels this win will inspire a generation of cricketers.





Here's how six underdog teams emerged victorious in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 history:

(A) 1983: India vs West Indies

In one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the World Cup, the Kapil Dev-led India floored two-time defending champions (1975, 1979) West Indies by 43 runs to win their maiden title at the iconic Lord's. Defending a meagre 183, India produced a splendid bowling show to bundle out the mighty West Indies for 140.



(B) 1983: Zimbabwe vs Australia

The 1983 edition saw another upset when Zimbabwe surprised the cricketing world by upsetting Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge on their World Cup debut. Duncan Fletcher made 69 not out to help his side post 239 for six from their 60 overs. He also claimed 4/42 as the Australian side boasting of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and Allan Border were restricted to 226 for seven.

(C) 2011: Ireland vs England





Ireland produced a giant-killing act when a Kevin O'Brien-inspired team downed England, chasing down a mammoth 328 with three wickets intact at the M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore. O'Brien smashed the World Cup's fastest hundred in 60 balls. He hit six sixes and 13 fours in his knock of 113 that came off just 63 balls.

(D) 1996: Kenya vs West Indies

Playing their maiden World Cup, Kenya scripted a dramatic upset by defeating West Indies by 73 runs in Pune. This was the first occasion in World Cup history that a non-Test-playing nation defeated a Test-playing nation.

Exploiting a turner, off-spinner Maurice Odumbe's 3/15 off ten overs became decisive as the star-studded West Indies, with Brian Lara and Richie Richardson in their ranks, folded for a paltry 93 while chasing 164.





(E) 1999: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Bangladesh shocked Pakistan in an inconsequential match at Northampton. Bangladesh made 223/9, and in reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 161 in 44.3 overs.





(F) 2007 Bangladesh vs India