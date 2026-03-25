Datanomics: Bangladesh at 55 - stagnation, inflation, and other issues

Bangladesh will celebrate its 56th Independence Day on March 26. In July 2015, the World Bank classified it as transitioning from a lower-income country to a lower-middle-income one. However, for the past 2-3 years, the country has been experiencing lower growth rates, high inflation and stagnant export growth, along with a volatile political climate. The new government under Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP’s) Tarique Rahman has its work cut out.