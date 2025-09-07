Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / GST reforms: Taxation can't be an emotional decision, says FM Sitharaman

GST reforms: Taxation can't be an emotional decision, says FM Sitharaman

Days after the big-bang GST reform announcement, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, at her North Block office on Saturday, spoke at length on a range of issues in an hourlong interaction with Business Standard

Nirmala Sitharaman
premium

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Finance Ministry)

Asit Ranjan MishraVikas DhootNivedita MookerjiA K Bhattacharya New Delhi
25 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 AM IST
What was the economic policy vision behind the big-bang reform? It is coming after the income-tax law changes… So, how do you situate this GST initiative in the larger economic context, both in terms of policy as well as the state of the economy?
 
GST has completed eight years. In the course of those eight years, there were several lessons learnt. Unfortunately, Covid came in between. So, lessons which could have been learnt within four to five years could not happen because of Covid. One or two years after that were taken to restore normalcy. So without the two to
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Indian Economy GST Revamp GST rule changes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon