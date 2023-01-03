What is a living wage?
Inflation has hit the poor most. It is one of the reasons why the government is now mulling 'living wage' over the existing 'minimum wage'. Living wage is indexed to inflation. Here's more about it
Topics
Inflation | Minimum wage | Wages
https://mybs.in/2cBW7lb
Labour ministry looking to replace 'minimum wage' by 'living wage': Report
Employees may have to wait longer for new wage code rules to kick in
Despite economic recovery, real rural wage growth remains flat in FY23
EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000
Stock mkt still in a bear phase; see bumpy road to recovery: Goldman Sachs
Inflation played a spoilsport for several sectors last year, and pulled down their stock prices too. Consumers also felt the heat. Those at the bottom of the wealth pyramid were the worst hit. And it is one of the reasons that the government is now mulling shifting to ‘living wage’ from the existing ‘minimum wage’. The living wage is indexed to inflation. And, if implemented, it will give a big respite to those living on the margins. But what exactly is a ‘living wage’? We decode it in this segment of the podcast.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU