What is a living wage?
What is a living wage?

Inflation has hit the poor most. It is one of the reasons why the government is now mulling 'living wage' over the existing 'minimum wage'. Living wage is indexed to inflation. Here's more about it

Topics
Inflation | Minimum wage | Wages

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

Inflation played a spoilsport for several sectors last year, and pulled down their stock prices too. Consumers also felt the heat. Those at the bottom of the wealth pyramid were the worst hit. And it is one of the reasons that the government is now mulling shifting to ‘living wage’ from the existing ‘minimum wage’. The living wage is indexed to inflation. And, if implemented, it will give a big respite to those living on the margins. But what exactly is a ‘living wage’? We decode it in this segment of the podcast.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:00 IST
