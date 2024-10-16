Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / A lasting problem: How can India address its unemployment crisis?

A lasting problem: How can India address its unemployment crisis?

Experts argue that India's economy has not created enough quality jobs to meet the needs of its growing labour force, particularly for young, educated individuals

Economy, Labour, Informal Sector, Unemployment

Photo: Reuters

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unemployment has long been a daunting issue in India, with no government—past or present— being able to successfully address it. Despite economic growth and numerous promises over the years, millions of young people struggle to find stable employment. But why has unemployment remained such a massive challenge?

India’s employment landscape presents a unique set of issues, where agriculture continues to employ nearly 46 per cent of the workforce, especially in rural areas, where many young people lack alternatives. However, these jobs often offer low wages and limited upward mobility. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 

 
Many rural youth continue to depend on agriculture, while urban youth, despite better educational qualifications, struggle to find work in industries that can match their skills.
 

India’s unemployment crisis is also a result of long-standing policy failures. The government's vocational training programmes and syllabi designed for skilling the youth have failed to create the required talent necessary to fulfil the required demand. 

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

UAE to address India's concerns over rise in silver, platinum alloy imports

poverty

129 mn Indians living in extreme poverty in 2024: World Bank report

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

PremiumFDI

Canada's FDI into India has more than doubled since pandemic, shows data

genz

GenZ spending likely to increase to $2 trillion by 2035, shows data


Education is another critical issue. Despite producing 1.5 million engineers annually, up to 80 per cent are deemed unemployable due to skill gaps. A NASSCOM report warns that India could face a shortage of 1.4 to 1.9 million tech professionals by 2026, further exacerbating the disconnect between education and industry demands.

Beyond the statistics lies the emotional toll—disillusioned young men and women, burdened by unfulfilled dreams, sitting idly as their opportunities slip away. The question is not just about how many jobs exist, but whether those jobs provide stability and hope.


Also Read

Anil Vij

BJP MLA Anil Vij takes U-turn in Haryana CM race: 'Not a contender'

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: How shooters learned firearms skills from YouTube

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Modi, Narendra Modi

India-Canada crisis: US sides with Trudeau's version on Nijjar row. Updates

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

How much DA hike will central government employees get? Know details here

Topics : BS Web Reports Rural unemployment Unemployment in India unemployment rate joblessness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon