Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Goyal said that the district master plan will be expanded to cover more than 750 districts across the country in the next 18 months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a district master plan under the PM GatiShakti initiative for infrastructure planning in 27 aspirational districts of the country.

A national master plan portal is there under the initiative for efficient planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

Goyal said that the district master plan will be expanded to cover more than 750 districts across the country in the next 18 months.

The minister also launched the guidelines for preparing logistics plans to help cities tailor their logistics planning.

He added that the PM GatiShakti is India's offering to the world of tomorrow where over 1,600 layers of data have been accumulated at the central and state levels for faster, better, and cost-effective planning of world class infrastructure.

 

"This is going to be the technology that the world will use for their infra planning in the years to come," he said, adding India's urban planners, architects, engineers, international organisations that fund many of these projects would get confidence in India's infrastructure projects.

Every data in PM GatiShakti is validated, double-checked and a mechanism has been introduced for periodic updation of the data, he said.

The portal was developed by Gujarat-based BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

"This GIS enabled platform will help save significant budget for the government and plan to build infrastructure with more efficiency due to its data-backed decision making process," Goyal said.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

