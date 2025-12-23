Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / AIA: Notification 21/2023-Cus more useful for advance authorization

AIA: Notification 21/2023-Cus more useful for advance authorization

Para 5.04 (f) of the FTP clearly says that 'eexport obligation may be fulfilled both by physical exports as well as deemed exports'

exporters, trade, tariff
premium

exporters, trade, tariff

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

We have received an invalidation letter from an exporter holding advance authorisation. We want to obtain advance intermediate authorisation so that we can import our inputs duty free and fulfil our export obligation by supplying our finished goods to the advance authorisation holder. Our confusion is whether we should opt for import under customs notification 21/2023-Cus dated April 1 2023 or 22/2023-Cus dated April 1 2023. In fact, we do not understand why two exemption notifications are there for the same purpose of supply to advance authorisation holder. Please guide us. 
I suggest that you opt for notification no.21/2023-Customs dated
Topics : economy EPCG IGST
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon