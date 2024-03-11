Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aiming to boost local manufacturing, Raj govt set to announce ODOP policy

The ODOP aims to accelerate economic development within each district by harnessing the potential of local specialities

One District One Product initiative, ODOP

‘One District One Product’ initiative, ODOP

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government will soon announce the One District One Product (ODOP) policy, according to sources. A draft has been prepared and views and suggestions are being sought from stakeholders to make the policy more investor-friendly,  a state industries department official said.
 
“Every district offers something new — Jaipur has blue pottery, gems & jewellery, lac bangles, carpets, textiles among others; Jodhpur is rich in handicrafts and woodwork and some areas are rich in agricultural products. The ODOP endeavours to protect and promote this heritage by fostering traditional crafts and practices,”  the official said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ODOP aims to accelerate economic development within each district by harnessing the potential of local specialities. The policy looks to streamline investments, enhance production capabilities, and increase competitiveness.

According to the draft policy, the primary beneficiaries of the ODOP will be local artisans, farmers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs engaged in producing and selling district products. Additionally, the policy will extend to associated stakeholders, including workers, traders, and exporters.
 
Product selection will be data-driven and criteria-based, focusing on uniqueness, scalability, historical significance, and current market presence. Factors such as the geographical indication (GI) status, export potential, and employment generation will also play an important role.
 
According to the official, incentives and exemptions given under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS 2022) will also be applicable under the ODOP.
 
Further, to boost investment in ODOP MSMEs, the state also plans to provide a 15 per cent additional investment subsidy to such enterprises.
 
According to the draft policy, “marketing help would be provided at achieving fair pricing for the artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs and exporters of the ODOP products. Under the marketing scheme, financial assistance would be provided to participants of national and international fairs, and exhibitions for display and sale of their products. Financial assistance for the same could vary from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for attending national and international fairs and exhibitions.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Stocks of mid, small-sized jewellery cos shine; RBZ, Motisons zoom upto 20%

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

India could be in upper-middle income category over FY33-FY36: Ind-Ra

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, among countries looking to start rupee trade: Goyal

CBDT starts sending emails, SMSs for mismatch in tax profile in FY24

The Digital Competition Bill: Onus on Big Tech to declare fair deal

16 years, 21 rounds of talks: India-EFTA free trade agreement a reality

Topics : One District One Product Rajasthan government manufacturing Indian pottery Gems and jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon