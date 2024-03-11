Aiming to boost local manufacturing, Raj govt set to announce ODOP policy

The Rajasthan government will soon announce the One District One Product (ODOP) policy, according to sources. A draft has been prepared and views and suggestions are being sought from stakeholders to make the policy more investor-friendly, a state industries department official said.



“Every district offers something new — Jaipur has blue pottery, gems & jewellery, lac bangles, carpets, textiles among others; Jodhpur is rich in handicrafts and woodwork and some areas are rich in agricultural products. The ODOP endeavours to protect and promote this heritage by fostering traditional crafts and practices,” the official said.







The ODOP aims to accelerate economic development within each district by harnessing the potential of local specialities. The policy looks to streamline investments, enhance production capabilities, and increase competitiveness.

According to the draft policy, the primary beneficiaries of the ODOP will be local artisans, farmers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs engaged in producing and selling district products. Additionally, the policy will extend to associated stakeholders, including workers, traders, and exporters.



Product selection will be data-driven and criteria-based, focusing on uniqueness, scalability, historical significance, and current market presence. Factors such as the geographical indication (GI) status, export potential, and employment generation will also play an important role.



According to the official, incentives and exemptions given under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS 2022) will also be applicable under the ODOP.



Further, to boost investment in ODOP MSMEs, the state also plans to provide a 15 per cent additional investment subsidy to such enterprises.



According to the draft policy, “marketing help would be provided at achieving fair pricing for the artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs and exporters of the ODOP products. Under the marketing scheme, financial assistance would be provided to participants of national and international fairs, and exhibitions for display and sale of their products. Financial assistance for the same could vary from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for attending national and international fairs and exhibitions.