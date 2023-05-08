close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

April fuel consumption drops over 10% to 18.41 MT from March 2023

Consumption was down to about 18.41 million tonnes from 18.45 million a year ago

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, was down around 0.3% year on year in April, but fell over 10% from March this year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.
Consumption was down to about 18.41 million tonnes from 18.45 million a year ago.
 
Fuel sales fell 10.2% from March, when they jumped to a record high on robust economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 2.9% to 2.9 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1% to around 2.2 million tonnes.
 
Sales of jet fuel, jumped 18.2% year-on-year to 0.65 million tonnes, while those of diesel increased around 8.6% in April to 7.82 million tonnes.

Also Read

Fuel demand in India hits eight-month peak in November amid festivals

Fuel demand slips in January from nine-month peak on back of lower mobility

India's February fuel demand hit at least 24-year high, shows data

Top headlines: Feb fuel demand hits 24-yr high, NPOs face PMLA regulations

A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals

Home buyers likely to get some relief from insolvency proceedings

Coal imports rises to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal grows to 54 MT

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

GSTN defers implementation of e-invoice reporting time limit by 3 months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fuel demand Fuel

First Published: May 08 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

April fuel consumption drops over 10% to 18.41 MT from March 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Home buyers likely to get some relief from insolvency proceedings

insolvency
3 min read

Coal imports rises to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal grows to 54 MT

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

gdp, growth, forecast, profit, economy, bank
3 min read
Premium

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

Electric bus
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon