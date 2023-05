April fuel consumption drops over 10% to 18.41 MT from March 2023

India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, was down around 0.3% year on year in April, but fell over 10% from March this year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption was down to about 18.41 million tonnes from 18.45 million a year ago.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 2.9% to 2.9 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales decreased 0.1% to around 2.2 million tonnes.



Fuel sales fell 10.2% from March, when they jumped to a record high on robust economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer.