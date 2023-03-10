JUST IN
Business Standard

Top headlines: Feb fuel demand hits 24-yr high, NPOs face PMLA regulations

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
India fuel demand | India's fuel demand | PMLA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Politically exposed persons, NPOs face tighter PMLA regulations

Tightening its oversight of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and politically exposed persons (PEPs), the government has lowered the threshold for reporting “beneficial ownership” in an entity to 10 per cent from 25 per cent under anti-money laundering laws. Read more

India's February fuel demand hit at least 24-year high, shows data

India's fuel demand hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, data showed on Thursday, with industrial activity in Asia's third biggest economy boosted by cheap Russian oil. Read more

Iraq reaches out to Indian refiners to discuss crude oil discounts

With 33 per cent of India’s oil import consistently coming from Russia, Iraq has reached out to refiners here with offers to open discussions on what level of discounts would be needed to lure them back, several people in the know said. Read more

Govt may miss FY23 revised divestment target, says Bank of Baroda

The Union government has garnered divestment proceeds of roughly Rs 31,107 crore so far this fiscal year (FY23) and is likely to miss the revised target of Rs 50,000 crore, Bank of Baroda said in an analyst note on Thursday. Read more

Indian banks' gross NPAs may touch decadal low of sub-4% by FY24: Study

Bad loans of Indian banks are expected to decline 90 basis points to less than five per cent in FY23 and hit a decadal low of sub-four per cent by March 31, 2024, said an Assocham-Crisil Rating study unveiled on Thursday. Read more

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:53 IST

