'Arunachal to constitute committee for drafting new industrial policy soon'

During the meeting, officials from each department made presentations, detailing various challenges, opportunities, and strategies moving forward. Photo: Shutterstock

Arunachal Pradesh will soon constitute a committee to draft a new industrial policy aimed at attracting investments to the state, Industries Minister Nyato Dukam said.

The minister made the announcement during a review meeting with senior officers of the Industries, IPR and Printing, Trade and Commerce, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Labour and Employment, Textile and Handicrafts, and Sericulture departments on Tuesday.



Dukam said inputs will be taken from stakeholders to ensure the policy fully realises the state's industrial potential while maintaining investor-friendly measures.

He also called for robust coordination among departments to explore and capitalise on opportunities that will enhance the dynamism and success of these departments.

During the meeting, officials from each department made presentations, detailing various challenges, opportunities, and strategies moving forward.