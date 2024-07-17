Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ADB keeps India's GDP growth projection for FY25 unchanged at 7%

Projection must be weighed against 'downside risks from weather events and geopolitical shocks', it says

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas

ADB said that the forward-looking services purchasing managers' index is well above its long-term average.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday kept India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for FY25 unchanged at 7 per cent, citing robust expansion in the industrial sector and strong demand in construction led by housing.

“The stronger-than-expected fiscal position of the central government could provide a further boost to growth. However, this must be weighed against downside risks arising from weather events and geopolitical shocks,” said ADB.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ADB’s July outlook said India’s agriculture sector, which is expected to rebound with forecasts for an above-normal monsoon, will be important to sustain economic growth in rural areas. It said that investment demand led by public investment remains strong.

“Bank credit is fueling robust housing demand and improving private investment demand. However, export growth will continue to be led by services, with merchandise exports showing relatively weaker growth,” said ADB.

It said that the forward-looking services purchasing managers' index is well above its long-term average.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised India’s GDP growth projection for FY25 by 20 basis points to 7 per cent in its update to the World Economic Outlook amid a boost in private consumption, especially in rural areas

For FY26, ADB maintained India’s GDP growth projection at 7.2 per cent, as stated in its April outlook.

More From This Section

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in retail sector

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised its projection of growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 by 20 basis points to 7 per cent amid a boost in private consumption, especially in rural areas.

IMF raises India's GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 7% for FY25

foreign currency dollar

Foreign inflows in FAR securities almost double in 9 months: CCIL data

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

'Huge potential': Piyush Goyal asks Swiss firms to invest in India

Budget, Budget 2024, Union Budget

CareEdge Ratings expects upcoming budget to boost revenue expenditure


The GDP expanded at 8.2 per cent in FY24, higher than 7 per cent recorded in FY23, aided by a greater-than-expected expansion of 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, according to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

The Reserve Bank of India has projected the economy will grow at 7.2 per cent in FY25. India is at the threshold of a “major structural shift” in its growth trajectory, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last month. The country is moving towards a path where annual GDP growth of 8 per cent can be sustained for long, he said.

ADB slightly raised its growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific for 2024 to 5 per cent from a previous projection of 4.9 per cent, as rising regional exports complement resilient domestic demand. The growth outlook for 2025 is maintained at 4.9 per cent. 

Also Read

PremiumMio Oka, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) in India

Govt should focus on infra, structural reforms for jobs: ADB's Mio Oka

Indian economy, Economy

India needs to focus on market reforms to achieve double digit growth: ADB

Asian Development Bank, ADB

India needs to expand universal health coverage for ageing population: ADB

World Bank, World Bank Group

'US Treasury sees progress on multilateral bank reforms, but more to do'

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pak has highest living cost in Asia with a 25% inflation rate: ADB

Topics : ADB Asian Development Bank GDP forecast India GDP India GDP growth GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon