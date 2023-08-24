BRICS to have 6 new members with 'deep ties' to India, says PM Modi

Leaders of the BRICS group of nations have unanimously decided to accept Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as six new members of the bloc, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

India formally has comprehensive strategic partnerships with Egypt and the UAE and close ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"India has had very deep and historic ties to these nations. With the help of BRICS, new dimensions would be added to our bilateral ties," said Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Arguing that the expansion would deepen belief in a multi-polar world order, Modi said the principles and procedure of adding new members to the bloc that currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been decided.

Going into the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, officials had said that members of the grouping were approached by at least 23 other nations with applications to join the bloc.

"We have decided to expand BRICS on its 15th anniversary. India has always fully supported the expansion of BRICS. It has always been believed that the addition of newer members would make BRICS stronger as an organisation, and give strength to our collective efforts," said Modi.

The expansion of BRICS will be a message to other global institutions to change in line with changing circumstances, he said, likely hinting at organisations like the United Nations and the World Bank. The expansion can become an example to institutions set up in earlier the 20th century.

It is not clear whether the bloc will continue as 'BRICS' or change its name to reflect new members.

BRICS currently brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.