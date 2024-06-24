Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Germany confirms Rdiger strained hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

Germany didn't give any details of Rdiger's condition in a brief statement confirming the injury Monday or indicate whether he's likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday

Football generic image

Football generic image

AP Herzogenaurach (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Antonio Rdiger strained a hamstring muscle in Germany's 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, his team said Monday.
The Real Madrid defender was seen holding his leg as he left the field after Sunday's game, which saw Germany level the score with a header from Niclas Fllkrug in stoppage time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Germany didn't give any details of Rdiger's condition in a brief statement confirming the injury Monday or indicate whether he's likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday.
If Rdiger can't play, it would leave Germany without either of its first-choice central defenders.
The other central defender from the last game, Jonathan Tah, will be suspended for the round of 16 after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.
It's likely to mean a bigger role for Nico Schlotterbeck, who replaced Tah off the bench on Sunday. The other central defenders in the squad are Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch and Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton. Neither has played in Euro 2024 so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany football Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon