Home / Economy / News / India, US very close to trade deal as talks move to legal drafting stage

India, US very close to trade deal as talks move to legal drafting stage

Most issues have been resolved and talks are progressing smoothly, with the long-pending India-US trade deal expected to move to the approval stage soon

Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

India and the United States (US) are very close to a trade deal, with both sides beginning to work on the legal text.
 
Most issues see convergence as talks advance 
After the conclusion of the previous round of talks in Washington last week, both sides are seeing convergence on most of the issues, a senior government official said, signalling that the long-pending deal could be finalised soon, but also subject to a final go-ahead at the political level.
 
“We are very close to a deal and not much difference remains (between both sides). Talks are progressing well. There’s common ground on most of the outstanding issues,” the official cited above said.
 
 
Non-tariff barriers remain a sticking point 

However, without sharing details, the official said that issues related to certain non-tariff barriers are yet to be sorted between both sides. For instance, the US has been flagging concerns over how India’s Quality Control Orders (QCOs) pose non-tariff barriers for American exporters.
 
The teams from both sides are currently engaged virtually, although the date of the next round of in-person talks is yet to be scheduled.
 
Focus on early conclusion amid upcoming ASEAN summit 
Last week, a team of officials from the commerce department, including Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington, with a focus on reaching an early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement. Talks concluded late last week and the team returned over the weekend.
 
Despite making progress in the recently concluded round, the two sides were not able to finalise an agreement, amid speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump could hold a bilateral meeting at the 47th ASEAN summit next week and make some announcement related to the proposed deal. However, on Thursday, Modi said that he would attend the summit virtually, ruling out any in-person meeting with Trump.
 
Deal deadline remains unchanged 
As announced by Trump and Modi in February, the official deadline for the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) continues to remain until the fall of 2025. 
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

