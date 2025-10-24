Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September

India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September

Flash PMI October 2025: The HSBC flash manufacturing PMI picked up a tad, likely on the back of GST rate cuts which are buoying domestic demand and curbing cost pressures

October flash PMI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September, marking its lowest level since May this year, according to data released by S&P Global.
 
This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion. However, overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark.
 
A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing, services, or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.
 
 
Chief India Economist at HSBC, Pranjul Bhandari, said: “The HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI picked up slightly, likely on the back of GST rate cuts, which are supporting domestic demand and curbing cost pressures. Both new orders and output are above the average January–July levels. However, the drag from US tariffs continues to affect new export orders and future optimism, which remain below the January–July levels.”
 
In contrast, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to a two-month high of 58.4 in October from 57.7 in September. This weighted index, based on new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times, and stocks of purchases, signalled a notable improvement in manufacturing conditions.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

