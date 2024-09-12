Banks expect 10-12% business growth this festive season, remain cautious

Banks are gearing up for an uptick in business during the festive season but with caution, given the regulatory concern on unsecured loans, pressure on liabilities, and emerging stress in the retail segment.

Unlike in recent years when retail loan growth was upwards of mid-teens, bankers have indicated the pickup in business will be 10-12 per cent.

While major state-owned banks have started promoting their schemes, private banks have yet to announce their offers.