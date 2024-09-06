Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks to hire young graduates as apprentices in a month; pay Rs 5k stipend

Banks to hire young graduates as apprentices in a month; pay Rs 5k stipend

The candidates applying for apprentice should be a graduate between 21-25 years of age, should not be a taxpayer and must not possess a degree from top institutions like IIT or IIM, Mehta said

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

The IBA held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding the implementation of the scheme on Thursday, Mehta said, and added that it can get implemented within a month.(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are mulling to hire graduates under 25 years of age as apprentices in a month, a top industry official said on Friday.
Lenders will be paying a stipend of Rs 5,000 a month to such candidates who will get trained on a specialized skill set during the stint, industry lobby grouping Indian Banks Association's chief executive Sunil Mehta told PTI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The move follows a budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under which the government is targeting to provide internships at top-500 companies for up to 1 crore youth over the next five years.
 
Explaining the banks' role in implementing the scheme, Mehta said, "There are a lot of areas where we don't need any skilled manpower for example marketing, recoveries. We can give them training in those areas and they can create employment for themselves."

The candidates applying for apprentice should be a graduate between 21-25 years of age, should not be a taxpayer and must not possess a degree from top institutions like IIT or IIM, Mehta said.
Mehta also hinted that such apprentices, who can be hired for up to 12 months, will also be hired in other areas like working as business correspondents to take the banking services to the last mile.
Such candidates will not "vanish" after their stints at banks, Mehta said, adding that there is also a possibility of some of them getting absorbed as employees.

More From This Section

Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI plea

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

Banks facing challenge in getting cyber security talent: SBI chairman

PNB, Punjab National Bank

Karnataka govt retracts order against SBI, PNB after Rs 22.67 cr repayment

Loan, Money, Economy

High loan-deposit ratio not a concern, deposit growth not weak: Report

PremiumThe slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

Credit-deposit ratios of banks spark debate: Is there a cause for worry?

The IBA held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding the implementation of the scheme on Thursday, Mehta said, and added that it can get implemented within a month.
He, however, did not share the total number of interns or apprentices that the banks will be hiring but added that all banks will be participating in the initiative.
There will also be government support for the implementation of the scheme, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Standard Chartered Bank, Sanjeev Mehta

Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Adani, Adani group

Adani Group in talks with global banks to sell $1.5 billion of dollar bonds

bank banks banking

Deposit mobilisation: Banks seek level playing field vis-a-vis mutual funds

Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry

Long-term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Topics : Banks Indian Banks Association

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon