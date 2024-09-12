Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / NaBFID should focus on sustainable ops beyond govt reliance: Dy Guv Rao

NaBFID should focus on sustainable ops beyond govt reliance: Dy Guv Rao

The deputy governor further highlighted that high costs and long gestation periods complicate infrastructure financing and lead to asset-liability mismatches

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

He further noted that the underdeveloped financial system and the limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector heavily dependent on banks | File image

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NaBFID should aim to develop a self-sustaining business model over the medium term that does not rely on continuous government support, said M. Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday.

“NaBFID, over the medium term, should plan for self-sustainable operations under a business model that is not reliant on continuous government support,” Rao said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further noted that the underdeveloped financial system and the limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector heavily dependent on banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for financing. However, the rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) among banks over the past decade, along with a significant debt default by a major NBFC involved in infrastructure finance, has dampened the appetite of these financial intermediaries for infrastructure investments.
 

“The comparatively underdeveloped financial system and the market for raising debt for infrastructure have made the sector reliant on banks and NBFCs for its financing needs. However, the spike in NPAs in banks over the last decade and the debt default by a systemically important NBFC engaged in infrastructure finance have reduced the appetite of these intermediaries for infrastructure financing,” he said.

The deputy governor further highlighted that high costs and long gestation periods complicate infrastructure financing and lead to asset-liability mismatches. Delays in approvals, clearances, land acquisition challenges, and breaches of agreements exacerbate the risks, often resulting in cost overruns.

He also said that the interdependence of infrastructure projects adds another layer of complexity. The success of one project often depends on the availability of complementary infrastructure. This interconnectedness means that delays or issues in one project can affect others, making the financing process more intricate. Effective infrastructure development requires a holistic approach, where projects are viewed as part of an interconnected network rather than in isolation. Successful outcomes depend on synchronised financial planning, meticulous execution, and leveraging synergies across projects.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee holds above lifetime low, supported by likely RBI intervention

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank to stick to higher digitally-linked deposit buffer proposal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI slaps penalties on Axis, HDFC Bank for non-compliance with directives

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Conundrum of the credit-deposit ratio: Understanding RBI's concerns

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects Canara Bank's bid for credit card subsidiary amid concerns

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon