BoB, Canara Bank hike lending rate by 5 bps across all loan tenures

State-run lenders Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have announced an increase in the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all loan tenures, effective from Saturday, 12 August 2023. This decision comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to increase the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for incremental deposits between 19 May 2023, and 28 July 2023.

Beginning 12 August 2023, banks are required to maintain a 10 per cent CRR on their incremental deposits during the specified period.

The one-year MCLR for both Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank will now be set at 8.70 per cent, an increase from the previous 8.65 per cent, commencing 12 August. It should be noted that a majority of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR.

MCLR serves as the benchmark rate to which various loans are linked, and any revision in the banks' cost of funds leads to changes in this benchmark rate.

The implementation of the incremental CRR (I-CRR) will result in an increase in the cost of funds for the banks. CRR represents the portion of cash that banks must hold with the RBI, and no interest is earned on these CRR balances.

The RBI has stated that the incremental CRR move aims to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by several factors, including the return of Rs 2,000 notes to the banking system.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the move, said, “The I-CRR will be reviewed on 8 September 2023 or earlier with a view to returning the impounded funds to the banking system ahead of the festival season.”

The coordinated efforts between the central bank and state-run lenders underscore the dynamic nature of India's financial regulatory environment. These actions indicate a proactive response to economic conditions and liquidity concerns, with implications for both banking institutions and borrowers.