Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

BoB, Canara Bank hike lending rate by 5 bps across all loan tenures

One year MCLR hiked to 8.7% with effect from Saturday

lending

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run lenders Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have announced an increase in the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all loan tenures, effective from Saturday, 12 August 2023. This decision comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to increase the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for incremental deposits between 19 May 2023, and 28 July 2023.

Beginning 12 August 2023, banks are required to maintain a 10 per cent CRR on their incremental deposits during the specified period.

The one-year MCLR for both Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank will now be set at 8.70 per cent, an increase from the previous 8.65 per cent, commencing 12 August. It should be noted that a majority of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR.

MCLR serves as the benchmark rate to which various loans are linked, and any revision in the banks' cost of funds leads to changes in this benchmark rate.

The implementation of the incremental CRR (I-CRR) will result in an increase in the cost of funds for the banks. CRR represents the portion of cash that banks must hold with the RBI, and no interest is earned on these CRR balances.

The RBI has stated that the incremental CRR move aims to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by several factors, including the return of Rs 2,000 notes to the banking system.

Also Read

Canara Bank initiates process to launch IPOs of two non-core arms: Report

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

PLI scheme incentive disbursement likely at Rs 13,000 crore in FY24

Industrial production rises 3.7% in June against 5.3% in May: NSO data

Govt reviewing FTAs with ASEAN, Korea: MoS Patel informed Parliament

Ministry set to implement two production-linked incentive schemes

Direct tax collections rise 16% to Rs 6.53 trillion till Aug 10: I-T dept


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the move, said, “The I-CRR will be reviewed on 8 September 2023 or earlier with a view to returning the impounded funds to the banking system ahead of the festival season.”

The coordinated efforts between the central bank and state-run lenders underscore the dynamic nature of India's financial regulatory environment. These actions indicate a proactive response to economic conditions and liquidity concerns, with implications for both banking institutions and borrowers.

Topics : Canara Bank Lending Rates

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon