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Brics flags 'unilateral' tariffs, trade barriers as global risks

The reference to unilateral trade and finance-related actions is significant as the US has pursued sweeping tariff measures against trading partners

In this image posted on Sept. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders during BRICS Busi

In this image posted on Sept. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders during BRICS Busi

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 12:24 AM IST

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In an indirect swipe at the United States, Brics members on Friday raised “serious concerns” over the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related measures, including higher tariffs and non-tariff barriers, saying they distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
 
“The global economy is facing significant headwinds. Risks to the global economic outlook remain elevated, reflecting persistent geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and protectionism, policy uncertainty, fiscal and inflationary pressures, growing debt and financial vulnerabilities,” the Brics finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement, after a two-day meeting ended Thursday in Mumbai, ahead of the leaders’ summit starting Saturday.
 
 
The reference to unilateral trade and finance-related actions is significant as the US has pursued sweeping tariff measures against trading partners.
 
It also threatened additional tariffs against countries over their engagement with the Brics bloc and its efforts to promote greater use of local currencies.
 
The grouping said these pressures were weighing most heavily on emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), while asserting that Brics economies had demonstrated resilience and continued to make a significant contribution to global growth. The 11-member grouping -- including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa --  also reiterated its support for an “open, transparent, inclusive, non-discriminatory, and rules-based” multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core.

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Calling for the immediate entry into effect of the quota increases for EMDEs at the International Monetary Fund, as agreed under the 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ), the joint statement said this should protect the quota shares of the poorest members. “We also believe that any voluntary financial contributions should not influence quota allocation, governance representation and voting power,” it added.
 
While India has been pushing for an agreement on local-currency trading and an efficient cross-border payment mechanism, the language in the joint statement shows member countries fell short of a consensus on the matter.
 
“We acknowledge the work done to study the cross-border interoperability of payment and messaging channels, and the discussions on promoting trade settlements and investments using BRICS local currencies, while respecting national priorities and acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. We encourage the BPTF (Brics Payment Task Force) to continue discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among Brics countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and safe,” the statement said.
 
Recognising the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies such as quantum computing for the financial sector, member countries adopted an EMDE-centric approach to assess the opportunities and risks posed by these technologies.
 
“We encourage the Brics Fintech Working Group to continue policy dialogue and knowledge sharing for harnessing the innovative potential of emerging technologies, while enhancing their regulatory oversight and ensuring their ethical and responsible deployment,” it added.
 
Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, said the summit may support local-currency invoicing, bilateral payment links and further work on system interoperability. “Their global impact, however, will remain limited by internal BRICS rivalries, as well as currency volatility, limited convertibility, uneven financial regulation and large trade imbalances. BRICS may gradually reduce dollar use in some transactions, but it is unlikely to displace the dollar from the centre of the international financial system,” he added. 

Push for a new order What Brics finance ministers and central bank governors called for:

  • IMF & World Bank reforms: Greater voice and voting power for developing economies
  • Cross-border payments: Faster, cheaper payment systems and greater use of local currencies
  • NDB expansion: More development financing and local-currency lending
  • Investment & risk cooperation: New Investment Platform and proposed Brics Risk Lab
  • Climate & cyber cooperation: Joint action on climate finance and financial-sector cybersecurity
 

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Topics : BRICS Global Trade US tariffs WTO

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:58 PM IST