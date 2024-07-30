Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cabinet Secretariat asks ministries to use global benchmarks in proposals

The details should be included in the paragraph on the "justification" for the scheme or programme and the details appended in an annexure to the note for the Cabinet

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked all ministries and departments to incorporate global benchmarks and best practices while preparing notes for the Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committees.

In an office memorandum dated July 26, the Cabinet Secretariat said that ministries and departments “should examine global benchmarks and best practices” at the stage of “conceptualising/formulating proposals related to policy matters, schemes, programmes, projects, etc.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said that the “objective should be to suitably incorporate global best practices and standards” for these schemes and programmes, and incorporate these at the time of finalising notes for the Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committees. The details, the memorandum stated, should be included in the paragraph on the “justification” for the scheme or programme and the details appended in an annexure to the note for the Cabinet.

In another recent office memorandum, dated July 22, the Cabinet Secretariat has reiterated its request to ministries and departments to send their comments on a Cabinet note within two weeks to the ministry that has sponsored the note. It has asked ministries and departments to “strictly adhere to the prescribed time limit of two weeks for furnishing comments” to the sponsoring ministry of the note.

The office memorandum said that it has “observed” that in several cases, ministries and departments have not furnished their comments “within the stipulated time-frame” which has led to “delays in finalisation” of notes by the sponsoring ministries and departments.

Also Read

RBI pulls up UCBs creating Dividend Equalisation Fund for payments

Investors pin hope of govt support amid under-recoveries of BPCL, HPCL

Income Tax dept begins scrutiny in reassssment cases for AY-2018-19

Life Insurers to seek extension on implementing surrender value norms

SC suggests creation of centralised dashboard for misleading ads complaints

Topics : Narendra Modi Cabinet Secretariat NDA government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon