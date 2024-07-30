Cabinet Secretariat asks ministries to use global benchmarks in proposals

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked all ministries and departments to incorporate global benchmarks and best practices while preparing notes for the Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committees.

In an office memorandum dated July 26, the Cabinet Secretariat said that ministries and departments “should examine global benchmarks and best practices” at the stage of “conceptualising/formulating proposals related to policy matters, schemes, programmes, projects, etc.”

It said that the “objective should be to suitably incorporate global best practices and standards” for these schemes and programmes, and incorporate these at the time of finalising notes for the Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committees. The details, the memorandum stated, should be included in the paragraph on the “justification” for the scheme or programme and the details appended in an annexure to the note for the Cabinet.