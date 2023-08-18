He devoted his life to eradicate manual scavenging. Built over 10,000 toilets so that millions have access to clean sanitation. And it was no coincidence that the last thing that Bindeshwar Pathak did before breathing his last was to hoist a national flag. He died aged 80 on Independence Day, leaving behind a rich legacy.

But over 21% of rural families in India still don’t have access to any kind of toilet facility. This was revealed by the National Statistical Office in March this year. And it is the women who suffer the most. An analysis of government data reveals that a yawning gender gap still haunts the country. So what is holding Indian women back?

The gender gap is more prominent in rural areas. Speaking of villages, a good monsoon and improvement in kharif sowing has led to a rise in tractor sales. Stocks of tractor makers have been on an uptrend over the last few weeks. However, as the south-west monsoon looks to retreat, and a spell of dry weather in some parts threatens to hit crops, will the stocks be able to hold onto the gains?

Indian financial market meanwhile is no longer what some experts used to call "outpost" of developed markets. They now remain resilient despite sharp corrections across the globe. Rise of domestic investors is one of the reasons. Meanwhile, during his 10th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be a developed country by 2047. But what exactly is a developed country? And where does India stand? Listen to this episode of the podcast for a reality check and more.