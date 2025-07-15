Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / ISMA urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

ISMA urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

Industry body says allowing ethanol imports for fuel use will derail biofuel sector investments and affect timely payments to sugarcane farmers

India is currently negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States to avert the threat of high tariffs

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to disallow any import of ethanol for fuel purposes, warning that such a move could jeopardise thousands of crores of investment in the sector and disrupt timely payment of sugarcane dues to farmers.
 
In a letter written a few days ago, ISMA said that India’s ethanol production capacity has increased by over 140 per cent since 2018, following investments of more than ₹40,000 crore.
Ethanol blending has reached 19 per cent and is on track to achieve the 20 per cent target by the 2024–25 supply year, which ends in October—one year ahead of schedule. ISMA said this progress was made possible by favourable policies and restrictions on ethanol imports for fuel purposes.
 
 
‘If imports of ethanol for fuel are allowed, then it would dilute the significant gains made in domestic capacity building, investment, and job creation,’ the letter stated.
 
India is currently negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States to avert the threat of high tariffs. According to some sources, the US is pushing for the inclusion of ethanol imports for fuel use in the deal. The US produces the bulk of its ethanol from grains.
 

Topics : ISMA ethanol Fuel Investment

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

