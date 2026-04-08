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Centrally funded infrastructure projects log 17.02% cost jump in February

Cost overruns in centrally funded infrastructure projects rose to 17.02 per cent in February, pushing revised estimates to Rs 42.5 trillion across 1,948 ongoing projects

infrastructure, Budget and Infrastructure

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which accounted for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 2.72 per cent over the original outlay, translating into an overrun of about Rs 27,891 crore.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects jumped 17.02 per cent in February as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to Rs 42.5 trillion from their original cost of Rs 36.3 trillion across 1,948 ongoing projects, said a report.
 
The latest flash report on central-sector infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is for projects costing Rs 150 crore and above.
 
The cost overrun in February increased sequentially from 16.4 per cent in January across the same ministries and departments, though it remained lower than the 18.3 per cent recorded in December 2025. Excluding the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the overruns stood at 22.2 per cent in November.
 
 
In absolute terms, cost escalation was Rs 6.18 trillion in February from original estimates, up from Rs 5.53 trillion in January and Rs 5.42 trillion recorded in December.
 
The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (GR) continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries.

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Revised costs stood at Rs 2.26 trillion and recorded an overrun of Rs 1.04 trillion, an 85.2 per cent jump.
 
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) followed with an 80.36 per cent overrun amounting to Rs 1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent or Rs 2,380.14 crore.
 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which accounted for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 2.72 per cent over the original outlay, translating into an overrun of about Rs 27,891 crore.
 
Similarly, projects under health and family welfare, railways, coal, steel and petroleum and natural gas saw costs rise by 24.4 per cent, 22.6 per cent, 21.7 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
 
In contrast, only a handful of ministries, such as higher education and sports, reported savings. Their revised expenditures were below the original estimates by 1.75 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively.

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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