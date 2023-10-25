close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Centre approves Rs 22,303 cr subsidy on P&K fertilizers for rabi season

The FY24 Budget had estimated the subsidy expenditure on non-urea fertilisers at Rs 44,000 crore for the 2023-24 financial year

fertilizers

fertilizers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday revised the per kilogramme subsidy under the nutrient-based regime, lowering it for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur for the October-March period compared to the April-September period. The cost to the exchequer is estimated at Rs 22,303 crore.

Between first half of FY-24 and October to March period, the per kilogram subsidy on nitrogen(N) has gone down by 38 per cent, phosphorus(P) by 49 per cent, potassium(K) by 84 per cent and sulphur (S) by 32.5 per cent (see chart). 

Chart

Despite a global increase in fertiliser rates, the government said, this decision ensures that Indian farmers will continue to receive urea at a highly subsidised price of Rs 266 per bag. The rates of complex fertilisers like DAP will be Rs 1,350 per bag, NPK of various grades will average Rs 1470 per bag, and MOP will be Rs 1,655 per bag. Notably, MOP rates were around Rs 1,700 per bag in the April-September period.

For the April-September period, the government had estimated an expenditure of around Rs 38,000 crore for the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) regime. Following Wednesday’s announcement, total subsidy on non-urea fertilisers is expected to be around Rs 60,000 crore.

The FY24 Budget had projected the subsidy expenditure on non-urea fertilisers at Rs 44,000 crore. In total, fertiliser subsidy (urea and non-urea) was estimated at Rs 175,099 crore. Of this, urea subsidy was estimated at around Rs 131,100 crore, while non-urea fertiliser subsidy was estimated at Rs 44,000 crore.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, while briefing reporters on these changes, said the Modi government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices. Asked about the reduction in per kg subsidy rate of N, P, K and S, Thakur explained that international prices of finished products and raw materials have slightly decreased but remain high. Therefore, the government is providing subsidies to maintain previous rates.

Thakur also noted that fertiliser subsidy stood at nearly Rs 2.55 trillion in the last financial year compared to around Rs 73,000 crore in 2014-15.

About benefits from the latest move, the government in a statement assured that it would ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised and reasonable prices.

The government is making available 25 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers has been governed by the NBS Scheme since April 1, 2010.


 

Also Read

Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

Cabinet approves Rs 38,000-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilisers this kharif

Promoters up stake in Jio Financial; Blue Jet IPO subscribed 69% on day 1

India-Japan pact on semiconductor supply chain gets Cabinet green light

India, Saudi Arabia commerce ministers discuss ways to promote trade ties

NPS adoption by govt sector at 5 month high in August, shows NSO data

Weekly Treasury bills' yield rise as bank liquidity deficit nears Rs 1 tn

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Union Cabinet Fertilizers subsidy fertiliser subsidy

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon