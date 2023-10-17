Centre grants 30-day non-productivity linked bonus to employees for FY23

The government has granted a non-productivity linked bonus equivalent to 30 days' emoluments for the financial year 2022-23 to all central government employees in Group C, as well as all non-gazetted employees in Group B who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

An official memorandum from the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry specified that the calculation ceiling for the payment of this ad-hoc bonus would be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000.

The bonus will also be applicable to eligible employees of the Central Para Military and Armed Forces.

To calculate the ad-hoc bonus for one day, the average emoluments for the year will be divided by 30.4, representing the average number of days in a month. This figure will then be multiplied by the number of days for which the bonus is granted.