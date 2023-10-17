close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Semiconductor, deep tech domains to be in focus at India Mobile Congress

With 250+ global and domestic exhibitors, the 7th edition of the event is expected to draw more than 1 lakh visitors this year

Huawei chip, semiconductor

Photo: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) will showcase the widening convergence of telecom with new domains such as semiconductors and deep tech such as robotics and sustainable manufacturing, P Ramakrishna, CEO of India Mobile Congress, said.

With more than 250 global and domestic exhibitors, the 7th edition of the event is expected to draw more than 1 lakh visitors this year, he said. There will also be over 5,000 CXO-level delegates and more than 350 speakers.

Deep tech, semiconductors, manufacturing, broadcasting, green energy, innovation centres, and public sector enterprises will be focal areas, Ramakrishna said. IMC will also showcase advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, edge computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of the India stack of technologies.

IMC describes itself as the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India. With the theme of 'Global Digital Innovation', the marquee event is expected to play a major role in positioning India as a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter this year.

6G will be a key theme at the event given the presence of officials from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The United Nations-affiliated ITU recently accepted India's inputs on the 6G technology framework, indicating the country's crucial role in the development of next-generation high-speed technology. In March 2023, India adopted the Bharat 6G Vision document, envisaging the country to be a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

At last year's event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 5G services in India. This year, 14 government departments such as the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Indian Railways will also showcase industry use cases for 5G that are being deployed, Ramakrishna said.

Ramakrishna said as many as 400 startups are also set to participate at the event, along with 100 angel investors. Last year, 100 startups had taken part at the previous IMC. The event will also witness state innovation hubs showcased by 16 states.

"We are also partnering with industry associations across verticals including manufacturing, the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and the Indian Space Association (ISpA). More than 22 higher educational institutions including several National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Technology will also be part of the event," he added.

Also Read

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Imported food item for re-export, self-use doesn't need clearance: FSSAI

PLI scheme effect? Bulk drug imports from China slow, shows data

India to spend Rs 143 trillion in infrastructure by 2030, says Crisil

Skill ministry launches IndiaSkills 2023-24, to target 2.5 mn participants

India to land man on Moon by 2040, set up space station by 2035: PM Modi


Topics : India Mobile Congress semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon