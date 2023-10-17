close
Indian economy is resilient, consumers are ready for int'l brands: Shiseido

The market is better placed now with organised retail, which provides accessibility and reach

Nicole Tan

Nicole Tan

Sharleen Dsouza
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
The Indian economy is very resilient, and the consumer is ready for international brands, said Nicole Tan, president and chief executive officer at Shiseido APAC. She added that India is an extremely important market for the company.

Shiseido has launched its make-up brand NARS Cosmetics in India, as Tan feels the Indian beauty market will grow at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next five to ten years and reach $20 billion by 2025.

Shiseido first entered the Indian market in 2001.

"We know that for the next five to ten years the Indian beauty market is going to grow at a double-digit CAGR, which is much more exciting and a much higher number than we've seen in many other markets in the world," Tan said.

She added, "In the prestige beauty segment in which we compete, we understand that the CAGR will grow at an upside of about 15 per cent, which actually in itself is extremely interesting if we just look at those overall numbers. That puts India on the list up there for many brands, and not just us alone."

She said that in the last few years, young Indian women consumers have gained a lot of exposure to international brands through various means, which include the internet, influencers, and travel, which has massively increased over the last few years.

Another reason to introduce NARS Cosmetics into the country now is that the company sees Indian women entering the workforce, and income levels are also increasing. The market is better placed now with organised retail, which provides accessibility and reach.

The cosmetic brand will be available across three shop-in-shop touchpoints at Shoppers Stop, 10 Sephora outlets, and a free-standing store in Select Citywalk in New Delhi. Online, it will have a presence on Sephora online stores in the country and through Shopperstop.com.

Tan said that the aim is to double the distribution reach of the brand offline next year.

"We do believe that even within this year alone with the brick-and-mortar doors that we open in the cities that we enter, it should cover 80 per cent of the distribution of prestige beauty in this market," Tan said.

On the pricing front, the company plans to keep it competitive with other prestige brands available in the country. To make the brand more accessible, it will also add minis to its stock-keeping units to provide consumers the opportunity to try the product due to price sensitivity.

The mini range will be available in India between the price range of Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,800.

While talking about consumer trends, Tan explained that during the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers started to increasingly look at products that combine skincare and makeup benefits.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

