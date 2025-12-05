Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Centre mulls extending coal power expansion for another 12 years

Centre mulls extending coal power expansion for another 12 years

The proposal, currently under discussion between the power ministry and the government's policy making agency NITI Aayog, marks a major shift

Coal

The plan ties in with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make the nation energy independent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
India is considering an unprecedented increase in coal power capacity, potentially building new plants until at least 2047, according to people familiar with the development. 
 
The proposal, currently under discussion between the power ministry and the government’s policy making agency NITI Aayog, marks a major shift from current projections that see net additions peaking by 2035, said the people, who asked not to be named. Industry leaders will be informed as soon as the numbers are finalized, the people added.  
 
The plan ties in with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make the nation energy independent and upgrade its status from developing to developed nation by 2047. With enough reserves to last a century, policymakers are picking coal as the top option to reach those goals. Total coal-fired capacity could reach 420 gigawatts by 2047, a 87 per cent rise from now, according to the ongoing discussions.
 
 
A spokesperson for the power ministry didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment.
 
The government also envisions a rapid expansion of renewables and battery storage systems, but these sources are fraught with geopolitical risks, the people said. China, with whom India shares a disputed border, dominates much of the supply chain for batteries and solar panels. 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

