Centre starts consultations for retaliatory measure against EU steel tariff

Centre starts consultations for retaliatory measure against EU steel tariff

Trade bloc to continue with tariff imposed on Indian steel since 2018

tariff
Premium

Representative Picture

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The department of commerce has started intense consultations with relevant government departments and ministries to finalise products from the European Union (EU) that will attract higher import duty — as part of India’s retaliatory measures against the trade bloc’s steel tariff.

“We are in the process of finalising (the products). We are having discussions with concerned ministerial departments to select the products on which we will put in the tariffs,” a top government official told Business Standard.
 
Last week, India informed the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it has decided to put in retaliatory measures against the

