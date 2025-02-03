Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre vows to avoid protectionist signals on trade: Finmin official

Centre vows to avoid protectionist signals on trade: Finmin official

India has been trying to placate the Trump administration after it accused the South Asian nation of maintaining very high tariffs that hurt prospects for American firms

trade

Trade and immigration issues will take centrestage when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Trump this month | Representative image

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India does not want to give any signal that it is protectionist, the top bureaucrat in the finance ministry said, after slashing import duties on high-end motorcycles, amid US President Donald Trump's moves on tariffs.

Sunday's remarks came a day after Trump ignited a trade war with sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. None were aimed at India, although Trump had called it a tariff abuser during his election campaign last year.

"We don't want to give anybody any signal that we would like to be protectionist," Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told Reuters. "Our stance is that we don't want to increase protection."

 

Trade and immigration issues will take centrestage when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Trump this month.

India has been trying to placate the Trump administration after it accused the South Asian nation of maintaining very high tariffs that hurt prospects for American firms.

Also Read

tuhin kanta pandey

Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes charge as revenue secretary

tuhin kanta pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey take charge as revenue secretary in finance ministry

tuhin kanta pandey

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

T V Somanathan, finance secretary, speaks at Budget with BS: The Fine Print

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary for two years

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

LIVE News: Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Adityanath monitoring situation

Trump's administration has upped the ante by recently raising the issue of undocumented Indians living in the United States, a topic on which India's foreign ministry has said it is in dialogue with US authorities.

India slashed custom duties on motorcycles with engine capacity of 1,600 cc or more to 30 per cent from 50 per cent on fully-built imports in Saturday's budget, which Pandey said also cut its average level of tariffs to 11 per cent from 13 per cent.

"We should give the right signal for the world, as well as to our own industry," Pandey added, saying the tariff measures aimed at helping domestic companies initially but would be phased out as those industries developed.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade

India in wait-and-watch mode as US President Trump unleashes trade war

Ajay Seth, Ajay

Income tax relief to boost demand, drive investment: DEA Secretary

Moodys

FM cites India's fiscal discipline as key to Moody's unchanged ratings

Gst Collection rises

Gross GST revenue rises 12.3% to about Rs 1.96 trn in January: Govt data

Healthcare, rural healthcare, health workers

OOPE declines, school enrolments rise as social expenditure surges: Survey

Topics : Finance Secretary trade Trade talks US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon