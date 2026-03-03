Chatroom: Consider ICC Code and local laws before advertising abroad

Para 11.12 (a) of the Handbook of Procedures, Volume 1 (HBP) details how the date of exports should be reckoned for various modes of shipment. Para 11.12 (b) of HBP, however, says that ‘wherever Procedural / Policy provisions have been modified to the disadvantage of exporters, the same shall not be applicable to consignments already handed over to Customs for examination and subsequent exports up to Public Notice/Notification date’. But, Para 11.12 (d) says that ‘for benefit under FTP, LEO date shall be the date of reckoning of export’. In my opinion, Para 11.12 (b) operates an exception to the normal rule at Para 11.12 (d). Anyway, if your RoDTEP is limited based on Para 11.12 (d), you may represent to the DGFT with suitable documentary evidence.

We refer to the policy framework for facilitating logistics, overseas warehousing & fulfilment (FLOW). We are a three-star export house holding recognition as authorised economic operators (Tier-3). We intend to take a warehouse on rent at Hamburg, store our goods there and deliver our goods to the buyers in Europe from there. Are we eligible for the subsidy under the FLOW scheme?

The DGFT Trade Notice no, 28/2025-26 dated 20th February 2026 restricts the assistance under FLOW scheme to export promotion councils (EPCs) and commodity boards recognised under Appendix 2T of the HBP, logistics, warehousing or fulfilment service providers having demonstrable international operations, industry associations or recognised exporter clusters, central and state government organisations , entity recommended by the central government and state government and entity recommended by the state export promotion committee (SEPC) or district export promotion committee (DEPC). Although individual exporters are not specifically mentioned, the scheme allows you to get your organisation recommended by the entities mentioned above and then seek suitable dispensation.

We are regular exporters. We want to advertise our products abroad – especially in Latin America and Africa. Are there any ethical standards that we must follow?

The International Chamber of Commerce has developed a code that covers the entire spectrum of marketing activities including advertising, digital marketing communications, sponsorship, sales promotion and social media. It was first developed in 1937 but was updated in 2024. It is the go-to reference for any business looking to build trust through advertising and marketing. But you should also consider any local advertising, consumer protection and digital marketing laws in the target jurisdiction, data protection and online content regulations (particularly for digital campaigns).

I am a student. I want to know what is meant by circular economy.

Unlike the ‘take-make-dispose’ traditional economy, a circular economy is a system where products and materials are continuously reused, repaired, and recycled to minimise waste and preserve natural resources.