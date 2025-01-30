Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh to grab bigger piece of NMDC's Rs 70,000 cr capex pie

Chhattisgarh to grab bigger piece of NMDC's Rs 70,000 cr capex pie

NMDC unveiled the plan at a vendor meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The company aims to bolster its production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum

After subdued earnings in the first half amid global headwinds, India Inc is taking a cautious approach on their capital expenditure (capex) for the second half of the financial year ending March 2025, according to management commentary.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh is set to attract the lion's share in the proposed Rs 70,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan outlined by the country’s largest iron ore mining company National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).
 
NMDC unveiled the plan at a vendor meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The company aims to bolster its production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), build infrastructure, and transform the digital ecosystem in the next five years.
 
“Of the Rs 70,000 crore, the maximum share of the capex plan will be invested in Chhattisgarh,” said a senior company official, adding that Chhattisgarh projects have been the backbone of the physical and financial performance of the country's single largest iron ore producer.
 
 
NMDC operates four iron ore mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. Of the four mines, Chhattisgarh has the major share in the company's output.
 
In FY24, NMDC produced 45.10 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore, of which 32.43 MT was produced from the mines in Chhattisgarh. It accounted for over 71 per cent of NMDC’s total iron ore production.

Also Read

Ramen Deka, Ramen, Ramen, Deka

Security forces have broken backbone of Maoists in Chhattisgarh, says Guv

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh welcomes FDI for the first time at Mumbai Investor Meet

chalapati

Who was top Maoist leader Chalapati, and how was he finally killed?

Security Forces, naxalism

Chhattisgarh encounter ends, neutralised Naxals being identified: Police

construction labour worker

Chhattisgarh to open doors to 300,000 houses under PMAY-Gramin scheme

 
Noting that expansion in Chhattisgarh would be a priority, the officer said the maximum share of the capex plan would be invested in the state. NMDC had planned to enhance the production in Chhattisgarh’s two projects.
 
“NMDC is waiting for required clearances to increase production capacity to 30 MT by 2030 in Kirandul,” the officer said, adding that it is building new loading facilities and increasing screening plant capacity to enhance production capacity to 31 MT in Bacheli.
 
NMDC is also increasing the capacity of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line from 28 MTPA to 40 MTPA. The company is laying a 15 MTPA slurry pipeline, developing a 4 MTPA beneficiation plant in Bacheli, and setting up a 2 MTPA pellet plant at Nagarnar, with plans to expand it to 6 MTPA.
 
Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Additional Charge) of NMDC said: “Our partners in progress should take this early head start, make financial arrangements, build up their resource base, deliver on timelines, and bring nothing but the best to NMDC.”
 
He said 100 MT (production) by 2030 was a priority for NMDC and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for building a global mining powerhouse. The public sector enterprise promised ease of doing business and solicited speed and quality of the highest order from its partners in return.

More From This Section

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

ARCs to see uptick in cumulative recovery rates in FY25 and 26: Crisil

PremiumJobs, employment, hiring

'States/UTs expected to pre-publish draft rules under labour codes by Mar'

PremiumEmployment, manufacturing sector

Unincorporated manufacturing jobs stay below 2010-11 level, shows NSO data

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Govt approves Mutual Credit Guarantee scheme to strengthen MSME sector

Jobs, Job creation

Centre launches occupational shortage index to boost job opportunities

Topics : Capital Expenditure Chhattisgarh NMDC Capex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey DateLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon