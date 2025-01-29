Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt approves Mutual Credit Guarantee scheme to strengthen MSME sector

Govt approves Mutual Credit Guarantee scheme to strengthen MSME sector

This initiative aims to strengthen the manufacturing sector by providing 60 per cent guarantee coverage for loans up to Rs 100 crore

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government on Wednesday approved the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS-MSME), fulfilling a budget announcement for the financial year 2024-25. This initiative aims to strengthen the manufacturing sector by providing 60 per cent guarantee coverage for loans up to Rs 100 crore, specifically for the purchase of plant and machinery or equipment.
 
According to an official statement by the government, under this scheme, eligible MSMEs, which must have a valid Udyam Registration Number, can receive substantial credit support to enhance their operational capabilities.
 
Key features of the scheme include a loan guarantee that does not exceed Rs 100 crore, with a minimum of 75 per cent of the project cost allocated for equipment or machinery. For loans up to Rs 50 crore, a repayment period of up to eight years is allowed, with a moratorium on principal payments for up to two years. Larger loans may have extended repayment schedules and moratorium periods. An upfront contribution of 5 per cent of the loan amount is required at the time of the guarantee application, while the annual guarantee fee is waived during the first year and set at 1.5 per cent per annum for the subsequent three years. After this period, it will reduce to 1 per cent per annum.
 
 
“The scheme is anticipated to have a significant impact on the manufacturing sector, which currently contributes 17 per cent to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs over 27.3 million workers. Aligning with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the MCGS-MSME is designed to facilitate access to credit, thereby promoting growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing its share of GDP to 25 per cent,” said the finance ministry in an official statement.
 
As global supply chains shift, India stands out as a viable alternative for manufacturing due to its rich resources, competitive labour costs, and increasing manufacturing expertise.
 
“This new credit guarantee scheme addresses the industry's long-standing need for collateral-free loans, enabling MSMEs to expand their capacities and drive economic growth. The MCGS-MSME will be operational for four years or until a cumulative guarantee of Rs 7 lakh crore is issued, whichever comes first,” said the finance ministry in a statement.
 

More From This Section

Jobs, Job creation

Centre launches occupational shortage index to boost job opportunities

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

India considering lowering tariffs on some high-end products from US

GDP

India needs fiscal policy changes for 6.4% GDP growth rate in 2025: Moody's

Rupee, Dollar

Reserve Bank of India's $5 billion swap shakes up rupee and bond markets

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump calls for 'fair' trade ties with 'tariff maker' India

Topics : credit growth MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon