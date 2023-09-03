Chief executives of shadow banks urge RBI for accepting public deposit

The chief executives of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow more such entities to accept public deposits, in an interaction with Governor Shaktikanta Das last month. The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J., among others.

During a meeting on 25 August 2023, RBI officials pointed out that NBFCs need to contain their increasing reliance on bank borrowing. In turn, the shadow bank chiefs requested RBI to allow them to accept public deposits, which would help them diversify their liabilities.

RBI, as part of deliberate policy, has been discouraging the NBFCs from engaging in deposit mobilisation activities, with a view to protecting depositors' interests and also fostering financial stability, the regulator said in the annual Trends and Progress report of FY15.

Over the years, the number of deposit-taking NBFCs has seen a sharp decline. From a high of 220 as of March 2015, the number of deposit-taking NBFCs fell to 49 as of March 2022. RBI has not allowed any new NBFCs to accept public deposits for more than 15 years.

The number of systemically important, non-deposit-taking NBFCs increased in recent years, from 263 as of the end of March 2019 to 422 as of March 2022.

“The regulator had indicated that NBFCs need to lower their dependence on bank borrowing. The chiefs of NBFCs said the route to accept public deposits must then be available to them,” said a source who attended the interaction last month.

NBFCs' bank borrowing almost tripled since 2017, growing from Rs 3.13 trillion in March 2017 to Rs 9.24 trillion in September 2022.

Public deposits form a small portion of NBFCs' liabilities, which has increased from Rs 30,600 crore in March 2017 to Rs 71,640 crore in September 2022.

There are 9,640 non-banking financial companies as of 31 July 2022, including 95 housing finance companies.

In an interview with Business Standard last week, Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group, said the regulator has become conservative following the crisis in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd – a deposit-taking NBFC, and the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

RBI has observed that over the years, the NBFC sector in India has made rapid strides, furthering financial inclusion by offering tailored financial products to segments underserved by banks.

“In recent years, however, many NBFCs have assumed systemic significance with inter-linkages across the financial system. In keeping with the principle of proportionality, the Reserve Bank recently introduced scale-based regulation (SBR) for NBFCs, thereby narrowing the regulatory arbitrage between banks and large NBFCs while preserving operational flexibility,” RBI said while explaining why bigger shadow banks are treated with an equal degree of regulation as with banks.

RBI analysis of supervisory data revealed that NBFCs residing in the middle and upper layers account for almost 95 per cent of the total assets and may pose a systemic risk.