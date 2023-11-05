close
CII outlines nine-track plan to transform southern parts of India by 2047

CII will hand-hold 2,000 MSMEs, which will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII centres of excellence

Economic growth

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) southern region will focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047, CII southern region chairman Kamal Bali has said.
Inaugurating a new office of the CII here on Saturday, Bali said the southern region will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel the economic growth of the southern states, with the theme Transformation through Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Trust and Globalisation' for 2023-24, a CII release said here.
The nine-track plan of the CII includes 'people and culture rejuvenation,' 'holistic sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG),' 'tech adoption and digital transformation,' 'embracing energy transition, innovation and startup ecosystems,' 'manufacturing excellence,' 'partnerships and collaborations,' MSMEs', brand building' and 'sectoral promotion,' he said.
Bali said the CII will work closely with the state governments in bringing state-level policies on manufacturing and Industry. CII will set up state-level task forces on digital transformation to support industries in their digitalisation initiatives.
The CII will hand-hold 2,000 MSMEs, which will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII centres of excellence, he said.
With the opening of a new office in Mangaluru, he said the CII's office network in south India has now increased to 17. CII will extend its services to members and other stakeholders with specific interventions for development of MSMEs in Mangaluru region, he said.
CII Karnataka Chairman Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said CII could service its members at the grassroots level with the network expansion in Karnataka.

Topics : south india India's development economic growth in india

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

