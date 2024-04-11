Citroën becomes the first multinational carmaker to export EVs from India

French carmaker Citroën became the first multinational car manufacturer in India to export domestically made electric vehicles to the international market. The company on Thursday announced the commencement of exports of locally manufactured ë-C3.

Initial shipment of 500 units of the Made-in-India Citroën ë-C3 to Indonesia was ceremonially flagged today from Kamarajar Port on Thursday. The move aligned with Citroën’s global ambitions of democratising electric mobility to increase the adoption of sustainable and clean modes of transportation.

Aditya Jairaj, chief executive officer and managing director of Stellantis India, said the country is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group. “Commencing the export of the versatile ‘Made-In-India Citroën ë-C3’ electric vehicle to international customers is a proud validation of our engineering and development capabilities. We remain committed to growing in India and promoting sustainable mobility while showcasing India’s manufacturing prowess on a global stage,” Jairaj said.

Lise Talbot Barré, consul general of France in Pondicherry and Chennai said, “This Made-in-India Citroën ë-C3 symbolises the strength of the Indian-French industrial cooperation and our mutual commitment towards achieving cleaner mobility at the global scale. Indeed, the Citroën e-C3’s journey materialises the core ambition of the strategic partnership between our two countries, as it was already highlighted in July by the French Minister for Ecological Transition, when he came to Chennai for the G20. I am glad to observe that this car seems to be a success on the Indian market, with already a few thousand of it sold in the last year.”

“Collaborating to deliver cleaner mobility solutions at affordable prices is an important aspect of the Indo-French contribution to the advent of an open, inclusive and sustainably developed Indo-Pacific region. This commitment is highlighted in the Indo-French roadmap for the Indo-Pacific signed last year between our governments,” Barré said.

The ë-C3, crafted with modern design and innovation, offers a 320 km range certified by ARAI MIDC, along with 100 per cent DC Fast Charge and 15 AMP Home Charging options for convenience. It is available in 13 exterior colour combinations and 47 customisation options.

Citroën’s export of the ë-C3 from India not only showcases the company’s manufacturing and engineering prowess but also contributes significantly to India’s goal of a sustainable and globally competitive EV manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative aligns perfectly with Citroën’s global ambitions of promoting clean, safe and affordable mobility worldwide, it said.

In addition to the ë-C3, Citroën also began exporting the C3 to ASEAN and African markets last year.





