Clean Air Survey 2023: Indore ranks first followed by Agra and Thane

A total of 131 cities have been identified for the implementation of the city-specific action plans under this programme, for reducing air pollution by up to 40% by FY26

Indore

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday awarded first rank to the Information Technology hub of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023 (or Clean Air Survey), conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Under the first category (million-plus population), Indore ranked first, followed by Agra and Thane. Amravati secured first rank in the second category (3-10 lakh population), followed by Moradabad and Guntur. Similarly, for the third category (less than 3 lakh population), Parwanoo secured the first rank, followed by Kala Amb and Angul.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that this year, the fourth International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (Swachh Vayu Diwas 2023) aims to create stronger partnerships, increase investment, and share responsibility for overcoming air pollution, with the global theme of "Together for Clean Air."

Yadav said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been implementing the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a national-level strategy, outlining the actions for reducing the levels of air pollution at city and regional scales in India since 2019.

He said the NCAP aims to systematically address air pollution by engaging all stakeholders and ensuring necessary action.

A total of 131 cities have been identified for the implementation of the city-specific action plans under this programme, for reducing air pollution by up to 40 per cent by FY26. NCAP focuses on the preparation and implementation of national-level action plans, state-level action plans, and city-level action plans for the targeted 131 cities.

The Union Minister added that the NCAP Ministry has also launched "PRANA", a portal for monitoring the implementation of NCAP. In this portal, action plans of cities, states, and line ministries will be reflected and monitored for their implementation status. In addition, best practices adopted by cities are shared on the PRANA portal for adoption by other cities.
First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

